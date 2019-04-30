Kentucky Customers Will See Increase in Electric Bills

New base rates have been set for Lousiville Gas & Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. That means electric bills will increase across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission announced on Tuesday that it had approved rate hikes for Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric Co.

Under the new agreements with PSC, the base rate portion of a typical LG&E residential electric bill will increase by about 27 cents per month. LG&E residential electric customers will see a slight reduction in electric usage charge.

The base rate portion of the monthly bill for a typical KU residential customer will increase by about $4.27. KU residential customers will see a slight increase in the electric usage charge.

KU has about 553,000 electric customers in 77 counties across Kentucky. LG&E has about 411,000 electric customers in nine counties in the Louisville area and 326,000 natural gas customers in 17 counties.

KU will receive an additional $55.88 million in revenue per year, less than half the $112.46 million requested by the utility, and about $2.46 million less than allowed by the settlement.

LG&E’s base rate electric revenue will increase by about $2.1 million. The utility had requested an additional $34.89 million in annual electric revenue and had agreed to $3.92 million in the settlement.

The new rates will take effect Wednesday.

The companies were awarded base rate increases back in June 2017.

