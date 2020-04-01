All Kentucky Courts Closing Until May 1

Anticipating a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Kentucky Supreme Court ordered the closure of the state courts until May 1, among other directives.

Wednesday’s order calls for all court hearings to be done remotely and closures for all courthouses with “limited exceptions. Since March 16, most courts have been shut down statewide because of the pandemic.

The order suspends, with certain listed exceptions, all-in person proceedings in all state courts.

Courts will determine the manner in which the exceptions should be conducted.

Among other directives, eviction filings will not be accepted by the circuit court clerks until 30 days after the order expires and driver’s license services have been suspended until further notice.

Expired driver’s licenses have been extended for 90 days, according to WDRB.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

