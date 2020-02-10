Kentucky Couple Facing Drug, Child Neglect Charges

A Kentucky couple is behind bars after authorities found drugs in their hotel room.

The couple missed check out Sunday morning and the hotel staff couldn’t reach them

That’s when a deputy was called for a welfare check at the Baymount Inn and Suites in Haubstadt.

The deputy was able to finally make contact with 25-year-old Cody Holley who the sheriff’s office says was under the influence of an unknown substance at the time. Police located 25-year-old Jessica Martin and a child inside the hotel room.

Further investigation led to the discovery of drugs.

Martin was charged with dealing meth.

The pair was also charged with child neglect.

They are being held in the Gibson County Jail.

Comments

comments