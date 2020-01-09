Kentucky Couple Charged With Promoting Contraband

On January 6, 2020, Kentucky State Police was notified by staff at the Ohio County Detention Center of drug activity inside the facility.

An investigation was launched by KSP detectives, which led investigators to a residence in Hartford.

A search warrant of the residence in the 100 block of Hunter Drive was executed, resulting in the discovery of items used to deal and distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and cash.

A 22-year-old Hartford resident by the name of Sierra Osborne was arrested on the scene and charged with Promoting Contraband – 1st Degree, and Two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Enhancement). Osborne is lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

Also charged in the investigation was Dillon L. Midkiff of Hartford. He was charged with Promoting Contraband – 1st Degree and remains in jail.

Kentucky State Police detectives were assisted by the Ohio County Detention Center and Hartford Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are likely to occur, according to KSP.

