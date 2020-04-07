Kentucky Coronavirus Update: 5 New Cases in Daviess County, 1 New Case in Henderson County

On Tuesday, April 7, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported six new positive cases of coronavirus within their district.

Five of those newly reported cases are in Daviess County, while one new case has been reported in Henderson County. The total number of cases reported in the district is now 101.

As of April 7, GRDHD says 12 people in their district are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

GRDHD says that seven additional previously confirmed cases are now reported as recovered – 5 in Daviess County and 2 in Henderson County.

GRDHD Has Released the Total Number of Recoveries in Their District, for a Total of 33 Recoveries:

26 Daviess County patients have recovered

1 Hancock County patient has recovered

5 Henderson County Patients have recovered

1 Union County patient has recovered

As of 9:00 A.m. on April 7, Total Reported Cases and Deaths in the GRDHD District Are as Follows:

Daviess County – 63 cases, 26 recovered, 1 death

Hancock County – 2 cases, 1 recovered

Henderson County – 20 cases, 5 recovered

McLean County – 4 cases, 1 death

Ohio County – 6 cases

Union County – 3 cases, 1 recovered

Webster County – 3 cases

