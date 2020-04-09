Kentucky Coronavirus: New Cases in Daviess, Henderson, Webster Counties

On Thursday, April 9, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their district.

Of the newly confirmed cases, one is in Daviess County, two are in Henderson County, and one is in Webster County.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the GRDHD district is now 119.

Eight additional previously confirmed cases are now reported as recovered – 5 in Daviess County, 2 in McLean County, and 1 in Union County. The total number of recovered cases in the GRDHD district is now at 46.

As of April 9, the Total Reported Cases in the GRDHD District by County Are:

Additional Demographic Information:

