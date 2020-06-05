Kentucky Coronavirus Cases Increase by 289; Eight New Deaths

New data surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky has been released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.

As of June 5, there were at least 10,977 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 289 of which were newly confirmed today.

In addition, eight new deaths were reported, raising the total to 466 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include a 66-year-old man from Daviess County, a 48-year-old man from Fayette County, an 82-year-old woman from Franklin County, an 86-year-old woman from Graves County and an 89-year-old man and 52-, 77- and 87-year-old women from Jefferson County.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 2,843 positive cases in the county, and 167 deaths.

At least 3,316 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.

