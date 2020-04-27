Kentucky Coronavirus Cases at 4,146 With 213 Total Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) on Monday, April 27, reported a total of 4,146 statewide positive cases of COVID-19.

According to KDPH, 48,799 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus so far.

KDPH lists a total of 213 Kentuckians who have died of coronavirus to date.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases are listed in Jefferson County, with 1,140 positive cases in the county, and 83 deaths.



(Photo: KDPH Website [Desktop] [Mobile])

To see the full report by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on COVID-19 in Kentucky, click here.

You can also hear the latest information on the coronavirus in the Commonwealth from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s April 27 coronavirus update:

