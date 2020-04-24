Kentucky Coronavirus: 3,779 Statewide Cases; 200 Total Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) on Friday, April 24, reported new information on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

KDPH reported 298 new positive cases of the virus statewide on Friday, bringing Kentucky’s total number of positive coronavirus cases to 3,779.

Nine new deaths were reported in Kentucky, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 200.

KDPH reports 44,962 have been tested for coronavirus so far, up from 42,844 tested as of Thursday.

To see the full report by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on COVID-19 in Kentucky, click here.

You can hear more on the coronavirus in the Commonwealth from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Friday coronavirus update.

Previous Kentucky COVID-19 Update (April 23):

