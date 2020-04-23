Kentucky Coronavirus: 3,481 Statewide Cases; 191 Total Deaths

Less than a minute

The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced Thursday 108 new cases and 6 additional deaths, bringing the case total to 3,481 with 191 total deaths.

Overall, 42,844 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19.

To see the full report by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on COVID-19 in Kentucky, click here.

Below is Thursday’s live press conference held by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear:

Previous Kentucky COVID-19 Update (April 22):

