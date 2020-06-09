Kentucky Continues to Reopening Under Gov. Beshear’s Plan

The Bluegrass State is continuing to reopen under Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan.

A new round of reopenings happened on Monday, June 8, allowing educational and cultural activities such as museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, distilleries, and libraries to resume services. Horse shows and some childcare services were also able to resume as of Monday.

Some establishments that were able to reopen on Monday under the governor’s plan include Ellis park, as well as the Daviess County Public Library, both of which had certain rules and regulations in place in order to reopen safely.

On June 11, the next round of reopenings can occur, which includes Kentucky State Park campgrounds and Kentucky horse parks.

After that, June 15 will bring the allowance of low-touch youth sports and an expansion on childcare services.

As of Monday, June 8, there were 11,476 COVID-19 cases and 472 coronavirus deaths throughout the state of Kentucky.

