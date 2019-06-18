Kentucky

Kentucky Considering Changes to Hunters Certification

Paul Wilcoxen 1 min ago
Less than a minute

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended changing current regulations to allow hunters to become certified through a free online course instead of requiring in-person training at a firing range.

The proposed change is designed to make it easier for people already familiar with firearms to get their hunter education certification. The commission says similar courses in other states provide better convenience and customer service.

The changes would take effect in March of next year if approved by lawmakers.

Comments

comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved  |  Bayou City Broadcasting
Back to top button