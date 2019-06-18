Kentucky
Kentucky Considering Changes to Hunters Certification
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended changing current regulations to allow hunters to become certified through a free online course instead of requiring in-person training at a firing range.
The proposed change is designed to make it easier for people already familiar with firearms to get their hunter education certification. The commission says similar courses in other states provide better convenience and customer service.
The changes would take effect in March of next year if approved by lawmakers.