Kentucky Community Colleges to Hand Out Financial Aid to Students

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has received approximately $34 Million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The money will be distributed among the 16 KCTCS colleges throughout the state. The emergency financial aid will be used by students for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare, and childcare costs.

Among the colleges receiving money:

Owensboro Community and Technical College: $1,789,723

Madisonville Community and Technical College: $1,069,051

Henderson Community College: $806,685

The KCTCS will receive further information this week on when and how to distribute the funds to students.

