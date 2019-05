The Kentucky Commission on Proprietary Education has canceled their May 9th meeting that was scheduled.

The meeting will be rescheduled for June 27th at 1:30 p.m. at 300 Sower Blvd., 4th Floor, in Frankfort.

For more information, contact Misty Edwards at 502-564-4185.

Those planning to attend meetings should confirm times and dates before traveling.

