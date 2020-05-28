Kentucky
Kentucky Cities and Counties to Receive More Than $5M Grants
Six local governments are expected to receive more than $5 million in grants for water and sewer projects, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
- Hart County: To expand an existing wastewater pre-treatment facility, Hart County received a combined $1.5 million from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant.
- Lancaster: The City of Lancaster received $1 million from CDBG and $372,600 from ARC to improve the sanitary sewer system. The funding will be used to rehabilitate existing sewer lines, manholes, and a lift station.
- Perry County: Perry County was awarded a $1,169,986 grant from ARC in conjunction with $604,272 in funding from other sources for the Vicco Wastewater Treatment Plant & Sewer Collection Project.
- Edmonton: The City of Edmonton received $500,000 from ARC paired with $4.5 million in local funds for improvements to their water storage and distribution system.
- Estill County: Estill County Water District (ECWD) currently loses 39 percent of all water produced at its water treatment plant.
- Manchester: To improve sewer lines, the City of Manchester received $126,800 from ARC. Due to erosion, the Goose Creek sewer line is exposed and at risk of damage, which could cause a major public health hazard.