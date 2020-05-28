Kentucky Cities and Counties to Receive More Than $5M Grants

Six local governments are expected to receive more than $5 million in grants for water and sewer projects, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

To expand an existing wastewater pre-treatment facility, Hart County received a combined $1.5 million from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant. Lancaster: The City of Lancaster received $1 million from CDBG and $372,600 from ARC to improve the sanitary sewer system. The funding will be used to rehabilitate existing sewer lines, manholes, and a lift station.

