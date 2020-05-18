Kentucky Churches Prepare to Reopen With New Safety Guidelines

Houses of worship across Kentucky are preparing to resume service once again while attempting to ensure the safety of their congregations.

Under Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s reopening plan, churches in the Bluegrass State can resume services as of Wednesday, May 20.

“We’ve been working very hard to try to make sure we can do the best for our people,” said Father Larry McBride, Pastor of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson, Kentucky. “We can only have 170 people in church and they have to be socially distanced.”

While churchgoers will be able to attend services once again, there will be a few significant changes in the experience.

“Evidently, when you sing, you spread a lot more germs, so we won’t be singing,” said Father McBride. “People will be having to wear facemasks or face coverings throughout the service, which will be very different.”

According to Father McBride, at the Holy Name of Jesus church, there will be some changes to communion will too.

“Social distancing is going to be a real issue during communion,” said Father McBride. “We won’t be passing the collection basket, we will simply have a basket up front that we will ask people as they leave to put money in.”

As Kentucky’s reopen plan progresses, father McBride and those at the Holy Name of Jesus church are prepared to follow all guidelines highlighted in the plan to keep all parishioners safe.

“Anything that invites people to touch or to share something, we’re not going to be able to do,” McBride explained. “We’re going to do what they ask of us because we feel like that’s the healthiest thing for our people.”

