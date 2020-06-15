Kentucky Child Care Services Allowed to Reopen

For Kentuckians, the process of reopening the state might feel like one that is long and drawn out, but with phase two of Governor Andy Beshear’s plan in full effect, things are finally returning to a sense of normalcy.

On Monday, child care services were allowed to reopen with new regulations.

Some of those guidelines include limiting group sizes to ten children or less, and restricting interaction between different groups to limit the spread of germs.

Although the state now allows these businesses to resume, some child care services are choosing instead to spend a little more time preparing for a safe reopening.

“We need to make sure we had the proper equipment to open, we wanted to make sure our building was sanitized, and we wanted to make sure that teachers were informed and properly trained on our new emergency regulations,” says Tamika Johnson, owner and president of Kidz World in Henderson.

Johnson says she understands the need to reopen her facility, but is spending this time making final preparations to ensure the children and staff can go back to a safe a healthy environment.

“I know our parents need us, they’re working, they’re essential workers and they need us,” says Johnson. “I’m relieved because at least the children can come to a safe place each and every day.”

With growing concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases, cleanliness, and a well-trained staff are some of the top priorities for Johnson.

“We’re cleaning and sanitizing the rooms, taking out things like stuffed animals that are no longer allowed in our rooms, so we’re boxing up everything and going over and fine-tuning it, making it a really safe environment for when we return,” says Johnson.

