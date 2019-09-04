Kentucky Chef to Compete in World Food Championships

The World Food Championships are in Dallas, TX next month, and one chef who works in Kentucky is seeking sponsors and financial backing to attend the Oct. 16-20 Ultimate Food Fight.

You may remember that Chef Willie Onan of Izzy’s Italian Restaurant in Morganfield competed on the world level not that long ago.

Kentucky residents will recognize his name as Chef Willie also operates his own catering business, “Heavenly Creation”.

Chef Willie is known for cooking southern style foods and desserts reminiscent of Church pot-lucks (on the highest level, of course).

He will be competing in the chili category in Dallas.

His secret ingredients?

Dr. Pepper and Bourbon!

O’nan is seeking funds/sponsorship to help offset the cost of the competition, which can be dropped off at Hancock Bank in Madisonville under the name, William or Willie O’Nan.

