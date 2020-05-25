Kentucky Business Owners Preparing to Reopen This Week

Hair, nail, and tanning salons, tattoo parlors, and barbershops are reopening in Kentucky this week.

Vintage Rescue and Apparel owner, Adam Gooch, who took his time opening after the green light for retail last week, will welcome customers again on Tuesday, May 26th.

And he is excited to make up for some of the monetary losses brought on by the closing.

“It’s been affected tremendously,” he said. “We really had to focus to moving more online.”

But Gooch found it hard not to be able to engage face to face with customers.

“This type of store — we have people come in like daily. Or like every other day,” he said. “And you develop relationships with those people — and you miss them.”

The shutdown took such a financial toll on Gooch — that he even got a temporary job delivering pizzas.

“My mom kind of laughed at me and went you know ok you went to college to deliver pizzas,” he said. “But you know, you go to do what you got to do to support your family.”

Gooch has since ditched the side job to focus on safely getting back to dealing collectibles.

“We did put some markings down on the floor and stuff like that,” he said. “And we’re going to have our signs posted to socially distance. And we’ll have sanitizer available for everybody.”

And while he is hopeful for the future — Gooch understands it will take time for business to boom once again.

“I think the hardcore people are going to come out to support us,” he said.” I know there’s lot of people who are still very hesitant on like getting out and about. And I understand that. It’s a scary time. But unfortunately, we had to make a choice of hey do you want to provide for your family so you can still stay in your house or do you want to be scared of the corona.”

Comments

comments