The body of a missing Eddyville boy has been discovered. Search crews found Steven Pierce, 2, Monday just hours after he was swept away in a weekend flash flooding at a Tennesse gorge.

According to the state park officials, the boy was swept away about 5 p.m. Sunday as a family member carrying him tried to cross through the water during an evacuation at Cummins Fall State Park.

Officials say the boy wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

