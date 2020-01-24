Kentucky Bill Would Require School Resource Officers to Be Armed

On Thursday, the Senate Education Committee unanimously passed a bill that would require police officers at Kentucky schools to carry firearms.

This comes on the second anniversary of the shooting at Marshall County High School in southern Kentucky where two students were killed and a dozen were hurt.

If it becomes law, Kentucky Senate Bill 8 would end the debate between Jefferson County Board of Education members about whether officers in Kentucky’s largest school district will carry handguns while on duty.

The new bill would add the requirement to last year’s school safety bill – which didn’t indicate whether officers needed to carry a weapon.

Under the new measure, at least one officer would be assigned to each school campus.

You can view Kentucky Senate Bill 8 in full here.

