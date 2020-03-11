Kentucky Bill Would Require Paid Sick Days in Response to Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus, a Kentucky Senate Bill was filed that would require companies to give employees paid sick leave.

Filed by Senator Morgan McGarvey, a brief summary of Kentucky Senate Bill 282 states:

Create a new section of KRS Chapter 337 to require employers to provide accrued paid sick leave to employees; provide mechanism for employees to accrue paid sick leave; establish guidelines for employers to calculate paid sick leave for employees; set forth manner in which paid sick leave can be used; amend KRS 337.990 to create a civil penalty for violation of provisions; EMERGENCY.

Sen. McGarvey said that current Kentucky law does not require employers to provide employees with paid sick leave and that employers should offer paid sick days in order to prevent the spread of illness.

The bill mentions the coronavirus and the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Preventions, that patients should be isolated in the hospital or at home to avoid spreading the illness.

“WHEREAS, the Center for Disease Control recommends that, to avoid spreading the illness to others, patients suffering from COVID-19 be isolated either in the hospital or at home until they are better and no longer pose a risk of infecting others

The bill states that any employee who works in Kentucky for the same employer for more than 30 days within a year will be entitled to paid sick days.

