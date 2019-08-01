Kentucky Bill Filed to Restrict Communication Devices While Driving

Two Kentucky representatives have pre-filed a revision of the Kentucky Revised Statutes 189.292.

The new revision prohibits anyone from using a personal communication device (i.e. a tablet, laptop computer, and cell phone) unless its an emergency.

The bill already prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from using cell phones while driving in Kentucky.

It would also increase the fines for violation of KRS 189.292 from $25 to $100 on the first offense and $200 for each subsequent offense. Also new, for the first offense, a person may choose to attend a state traffic school in lieu of paying the fine.

Representative James Tipton and Representative Steve Sheldon to the Kentucky General Assembly for 2020.

Comments

comments