Kentucky Bill Filed to Address Prescription Drugs and Pharmacies

A bill pre-filed in the Kentucky General Assembly for 2020 looks to address prescription drugs and pharmacies.

Bill Request 9, filed by State Rep. Danny Bentley, looks to define financial assistance and generic alternatives stand for when it comes to prescription drugs in Kentucky. The bill is designed to “establish limits on cost-sharing amounts required by insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, establish that insurers and pharmacy benefit managers shall not prohibit a pharmacy from selling a less-expensive alternative drug, and prohibit insurers and pharmacy benefit managers from retroactively adjusting a pharmacy claim and from charging a fee related to claims.”

Bentley in September pinned a opinion piece in the The Daily Independent about addressing high drug costs in Kentucky. According to the editorial, Bentley said that the average annual cost of brand-name drugs has more than tripled in the last decade, jumping from $1,866 in 2006 to $6,798 in 2017, with drug costs increasing four times faster than the rate of general inflation.

If the bill is passed, it would be law starting on January 1, 2021.

