Kentucky Bill Aims to Ban Corporal Punishment in Schools

Kentucky is one of more than a dozen states that have not banned corporal punishment in schools.

This is something that lawmakers are attempting to change.

Corporal punishment is defined as “punishment that involves hitting someone; physical punishment,” in Webster’s Dictionary.

Kentucky House Bill 22 has bi-partisan support and is sponsored by 17 state representatives.

A brief summary of the original version of HB 22 states:

Create a new section of KRS 158.440 to 158.449 to define “corporal punishment”; prohibit a person employed by a school district from using corporal physical discipline; amend KRS 158.444 to remove corporal punishment as a form of discipline in a school; amend KRS 503.110 to remove the exception that permitted the use of physical force by a teacher against a minor.

The bill looks to ban corporal punishment by adding an amendment to current state law, which would make it illegal for an employee of a school district to use physical discipline.

The Kentucky Department of Education says there were 284 incidents of corporal punishment in Kentucky schools from 2018 to 2019. That is down from over four hundred the year before.

The bill was approved by a legislative panel in the house this week.

You can view Kentucky House Bill 22 in full here.

