Kentucky Based Company Purchases Ruby Concrete in Madsionville

A Madisonville business that closed earlier this year is reopening under new owners.

Ruby Concrete initially opened in 1910 but closed its doors March 6th, 2019 due to a decline in business. According to Ruby Concrete President Kent Waide, the decline of the coal industry in western Kentucky, the primary customers, and sales of supplies and tools on the internet, it was tough to keep the doors open.

Following the business’ foreclosure sale, Wright Concrete, based in Pikeville, purchased Ruby Concrete and is looking to reopen the business in October.

The goal for Wright is to have Ruby Concrete up and running at max capacity, with 10 to 12 workers. They are hoping to launch their company into making brick and mortar at that location.

Related stories:

Comments

comments