Kentucky Attorney General Joins Lawsuit Against Governor Beshear

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear.

The lawsuit was initially filed against Cameron and Beshear by a Kentucky resident, who sued Beshear and Cameron over the governor’s out-of-state travel ban.

In a filing in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Attorney General Cameron asked the court to realign him as a plaintiff to represent the people of Kentucky and protect their constitutional right to travel from infringement by Gov. Beshear’s travel ban.

According to Cameron, Gov. Beshear’s travel ban unconstitutionally infringes on the rights of Kentuckians to travel across state lines.

Kentuckians have a fundamental and constitutional right to freely travel from one state to another. While the spread of COVID-19 requires Kentuckians to follow CDC recommendations for social distancing and use caution when traveling, the Governor’s order is overly broad by banning nearly all travel. If the Governor is going to ask Kentuckians to surrender their constitutional right to freely travel as part of the fight against COVID-19, such a restriction must be narrowly tailored. The sweeping scope of his travel ban, if left unchecked, creates a dangerous precedent. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Gov. Beshear’s March 30 and subsequent April 2 executive orders instruct Kentuckians not to travel to other states during the pandemic, except for limited reasons.

If Kentuckians violate the order by traveling to another state for an unapproved purpose, Beshear’s order requires them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Violating the order could be prosecuted as a Class A misdemeanor.

You can view Attorney General Cameron’s motion to realign as plaintiff by clicking here.

