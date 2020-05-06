Kentucky AG Joins Lawsuit to End Gov. Beshear’s Ban on Faith-Based Gatherings

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is joining a lawsuit that seeks to end Gov. Andy Beshear’s ban on faith-based gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky by Tabernacle Baptist Church of Nicholasville, seeks an injunction against Governor Beshear’s March 19 and March 25 executive orders, which specifically target faith-based gatherings.

Attorney General Cameron alleges in his suit that Beshear’s orders violate the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, Sections 1 and 5 of the Kentucky Constitution, and Kentucky’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Click here to view a copy of the complaint filed today by Attorney General Cameron. A copy of the complaint filed by Tabernacle Baptist Church can be viewed here.

