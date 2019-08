A Daviess County, Kentucky bridge is closed after it was damaged by a semi-truck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky-81 between Owensboro and Calhoun is closed at the Panther Creek Bridge.

Authorities say a semi hauling scrape metal damaged the bridge, Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge will remain closed until engineers can assess the damage.

In the meantime, detours have been set up for drivers.

Comments

comments