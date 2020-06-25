Kentucky Has 280 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

On Thursday, Kentucky reported a total of 14,617 coronavirus cases and 546 additional confirmed deaths.

Thursday’s update includes 280 new cases and eight new deaths.

The deaths reported Thursday were a 69-year-old man from Christian County; a 63-year-old man from Fayette County; an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County; 84-, 90- and 93-year-old women from Shelby County; and an 81-year-old woman from Warren.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,714 positive cases in the county, and 187 deaths.

As of Thursday, there have been at least 375,636 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,719 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

