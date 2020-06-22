Kentucky Up to 13,839 COVID-19 Cases, 526 Total Deaths

Less than a minute

Governor Andy Beshear is reporting 13,839 statewide coronavirus cases and 526 statewide deaths.

During his live press conference Monday, Gov. Beshear reported 90 new cases and zero deaths.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,609 positive cases in the county, and 184 deaths.

At least 3,534 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

