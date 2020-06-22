Kentucky
Kentucky Up to 13,839 COVID-19 Cases, 526 Total Deaths
Governor Andy Beshear is reporting 13,839 statewide coronavirus cases and 526 statewide deaths.
During his live press conference Monday, Gov. Beshear reported 90 new cases and zero deaths.
A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,609 positive cases in the county, and 184 deaths.
At least 3,534 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.
