Kentuckians Warned of Scammers Trying to Take Advantage of Coronavirus Crisis

Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a scam alert Thursday warning Kentuckians of potential consumer scams related to the novel coronavirus disease.

To profit from consumer health concerns, online scammers may set up fake websites, send emails or texts or post on social media to sell fake products that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19.

Scammers may ask consumers to contact them or provide personal information to receive updates about COVID-19 posing as public health organizations, like the Centers for Disease Control, UNICEF or the World Health Organization.

Kentuckians are urged to check the source of any information or claims related to COVID-19. All scams are to be reported to the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.

To avoid identity thieves, con artists, and self-proclaimed experts, Kentuckians should:

Watch out for products that claim to cure coronavirus or guarantee coronavirus prevention.

Be wary of emails from con artists pretending to be the Centers for Disease Control or other public health organizations. A legitimate medical provider would never ask for sensitive information through email.

Research organizations that are claiming to raise money for a coronavirus vaccine or to help victims.

Consult the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reliable information and updates about the coronavirus. A COVID-19 hotline has also been established for health-related concerns and questions at 1-800-722-5725.

To learn more about potential coronavirus scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission or the Better Business Bureau.

