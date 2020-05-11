Kentuckians Urged to Take Advantage of Free COVID-19 Testing

Gov. Andy Beshear is urging Kentuckians to take advantage of free coronavirus COVID-19 testing in Hopkinsville, Owensboro, Bowling Green, and Murray.

The drive-through testing is in partnership with the Christian County Health Department, the Zip Clinic, and the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.

The Christian County Health Department testing location is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Green River District Health Department is open Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Zip Clinic locations are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on various days.

The Murray-Calloway County Regional Hospital is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The locations in Hopkinsville, Owensboro, and Bowling Green are available to everyone requesting a test and do not require a doctor’s recommendation; the location at Murray is testing those experiencing symptoms.

You can register for a test onsite in Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, by calling ahead in Murray and online in Owensboro. Click here for more information.

Related content:

Kentucky Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing Sites

COVID-19: Locating Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Beshear Announces New Coronavirus Testing Locations, Additional Updates

Comments

comments