Kentuckians Urged to Change Identification as Deadline Approaches

On October 1st, 2020 Transportation Security Administration and other U.S. Agencies will no longer accept Kentucky’s current licenses to board domestic flights or get into government buildings.

At that point, Kentuckians will need the REAL ID, or an existing license coupled with a passport or other valid federal ID.

If you don’t travel much the state is offering an alternative to the REAL ID, a voluntary travel ID, which meets the real ID standards.

It functions like a current Kentucky driver’s license allowing you to buy alcohol and other age-limited purchases board domestic flights and enter military posts.

The other type is known as a standard driver’s license which is similar to the current license.

It will be good for driving, age-restricted purchases, and entering federal buildings for basic services but can’t be used on its own to board a domestic plane.

