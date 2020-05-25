Kentuckians React to Protest Capped With Hanging Beshear Effigy

Video of the event, which comes courtesy of Gerry Seavo James and contains images some may find disturbing, can be seen below the written story.

Kentuckians reaching a boiling point with Governor Andy Beshear Sunday could be seen hanging a mock-up of the state leader, an act sending shockwaves across the country.

And others from across the Bluegrass from all walks of life are talking with 44News about it–including the one who filmed the protest.

While many of the Kentucky natives we spoke to didn’t want to share their thoughts, one Henderson woman–who says she saw the video of Beshear hung in effigy on Sunday–stepped up, asking to speak:

“I was very sad. It’s a sad America. I think Governor Andy Beshear is doing the best he can for our state, and for our country. And to see that video made me sad being an American, and a Kentuckian. Right there in front of his own home. It’s just un-American. In every way,” explained Debbie Graham.

Protesters hung the likeness of Beshear by the neck from a tree over the weekend, just steps away from the Governor’s Mansion, where Beshear lives with his wife and two young children.

Gerry James spoke with 44news one-on-one about what he saw while documenting the protests, footage he shared:

“They go to this truck, and they pulled out this garbage bag. And out of the garbage bag comes this effigy of Governor Beshear. And I’m sitting there, cause I’m by this tree where they hung it up. I was just kinda floored for a second. I had a mental pause,” he recalled.

The hanging on Sunday capped a two day event.

Saturday marked what organizers described as “A rally to celebrate freedom, and to fight back against the…shutdown over the coronavirus”

Then on Sunday, the hanging taking place during what protesters called a “Patriot Day 2nd Amendment rally.”

Their Facebook event for that day, saying the protestors wanted “…To educate and inspire everyone today to be more like the original American patriots who would not stand for their God given right to protect themselves and their loved ones to be taken away by tyrants!”

Beshear’s effigy was hung with a sign reading “Sic Semper Tyrannis”–Latin for “Thus always to tyrants.”

Those words were made famous in American history after John Wilkes Booth wrote in his diary that he shouted the phrase following his assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Sunday’s display drew reaction from a more modern Kentucky Republican, as across party lines political leaders are condemning the hanging of Beshear’s likeness.

Senator Mitch McConnell said in a statement on the day of the protests:

“as a strong defender of the First Amendment, I believe Americans have the right to peacefully protest. However, today’s action toward Governor Beshear is unacceptable. There is no place for hate in Kentucky.”

And for James, witnessing the event drew attention to another historical echo:

The imagery called up painful parallels for those in the African-American community.

“It triggered me. Like I said, those images of generational trauma. Thinking about like lynchings, stuff like that. And how lynchings were also entertainment for people. You learn about lynchings. People freaking have picnics at lynchings and stuff,” he said.

