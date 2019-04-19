Kentuckians Encouraged to Register to Vote Before Deadline

Time is running out to register in the Commonwealth’s Primary Election on May 21st. April 22nd is the last day to register in Kentucky.

Eligible Kentuckians that wish to register can do so by clicking here.

To be eligible to vote Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18-years-old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense, must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent.”

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky

County clerks’ offices throughout Kentucky will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. on the deadline. Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by Aprill 22nd.

For questions, contact your county clerk or the State Board of Elections at (502) 573-7100.

