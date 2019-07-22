Kentuckians Can Use Driver’s License Until October 2020

The Department of Homeland Security just granted the Kentucky Transporation REAL ID extension.

The extension allows Kentuckians’ use of current state driver’s licenses for air travel until October 2020.

According to DHS, Kentucky is fully compliant with REAL ID Act regulations.

A phased, county-by-county rollout will begin after the pilot period ends.

Dates will be updated on the Confident Kentucky website as the rollout approaches in each county.

