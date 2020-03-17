Kenergy Suspends Disconnects for Limited Time Due to COVID-19

In response to Coronavirus Disease 2019, abbreviated COVID-19, Kenergy has announced the suspension of disconnects for a limited time.

The electric utility company issued a statement on Tuesday making the announcement.

“Kenergy understands that our members are facing many concerns and uncertainties during this time with school, jobs, and lives being disrupted,” the statement began.

Starting March 17, 2020, Kenergy will not disconnect for non-payment for a limited time.

“While this is not normal procedure, we are sensitive to the situation and well-being of our members,” the company said.

Kenergy went on to say that delaying disconnections in no way relieves members of the obligation to ultimately pay for electric service, and that bills will continue to be sent as normal.

Any customer of Kenergy facing financial difficulty during this time is encouraged to reach out to the company by phone at 800-844-4832.

You can view the full statement issued by Kenergy on their website.

