Keeping Seniors Safe Amid Coronvirus Fears

The Coronavirus epidemic is taking center stage across the world, with more cases reported every day.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a global pandemic.

The death toll has topped 30 across the nation, with more than a thousand confirmed cases so far.

Closer to home, no cases have been reported in the Tri-State, but area nursing homes are being proactive to protect residents.

“We want our residents to feel protected, we want them to feel comfortable, because this is their home,” explained Brian Ball, RN. He serves as the Director of Nursing for Pine Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Evansville.

With the elderly more vulnerable to diseases–like the Coronavirus–the care center is putting new measures into place.

“The biggest thing is to keep our residents as safe as possible. What we’ve started with is directing all of our vendors as well as any visitors that come into our building through one entrance. What that gives us the opportunity to be able to do is to ask them a five-question questionnaire. That gives us the answers we need to allow them into the building and visit freely. And to keep not only our residents safe but to keep them safe as much as possible,” he explained.

In addition, everyone coming in has their temperature taken, and has access to hand sanitizer right at the reception area.

Since no cases of the Coronavirus have been found in the Tri-State, it’s Pine Haven’s goal to balance the health needs of their residents with their emotional needs.

“When they don’t see bright and shining faces on a consistent basis, whether it’s a family member or just a visitor, it makes it tough.” he added.

But nursing homes and facilities around the area are implementing even more restrictive measures, including lock-downs.

Local organizations like SWIRCA say, that’s making their ability to provide services even more difficult.

“We have to follow the law, and what we’re required to do. Which means we can’t do our face-to-face assessments, which means they’re not qualifying for services, which could put them at a higher risk,” explained Rhonda Zuber, President of SWIRCA & More.

But as the Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging works fervently to find workarounds to provide senior services, strict visitor restrictions continue to be put in place at facilities across the Tri-State, from Mount Vernonm down to McLean County in Kentucky.

But Rhonda Zuber adds, they’re not only concerned about senior’s physical and mental health during a time of Coronavirus fears–but their financial health as well, with scams targeting those 65 and older:

“They are doing phone calls and they’re sending out emails pretending to be with the CDC. Asking for social security numbers, they’re asking for credit card numbers to help get a vaccine or to buy pills to help prevent the Covid-19. There is no cure for it that’s out there as of this time. Do not give anybody a credit card number, do not give anybody your social security number on the phone. Make sure they are aware the CDC is not going to call anyone and ask for that information.”

And with no reported cases in the Tri-State, she’s encouraging senior health by trying to get them to continue life as normal.

“Until the outbreak happens here, please remember to still go out, still come into the senior center, still go out to dinner,” Zuber listed.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on all developments regarding the Coronavirus, on-air and online.

