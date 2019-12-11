Keeping Kids Safe From Predators

A chilling warning from authorities about human trafficking during the holiday season:

Some of the people behind sex trafficking can use the spirit of the season to lure victims into being exploited, and it often times starts with abuse.

“I’d already lived a long time with that secret inside that no one knew except maybe a few chosen people that I’ve told,” explained Julie Farmer.

Julie wanted to share her story of abuse in hopes of saving someone from the same heartache.

She was a young girl when the unthinkable happened.

“He started bothering me. He would bother me at night. He molested me,” Julie continued.

Anti-trafficking advocates say abuse like this can lead to bigger issues in the community, such as human trafficking.

“With sex trafficking, most of those victims have actually been priorly victimized sexually and/or abuse or neglect by their parents before they were ever sex trafficked. With trafficking, someone is abusing them on that extra level and forcing them to do things they wouldn’t want to do, and they actually get paid or compensated with some kind of good for it,” explained Christina Wicks, a coordinator with the Indiana Trafficking Victim Assistance Program.

And while many imagine human traffickers as strangers snatching people away–and sheriff’s departments around the country advise keeping a closer eye when out and about for the holidays to avoid being trafficked–

“91% the victims are trafficking by someone they know. Rarely is it ever that stranger situation. We still need to be aware of stranger dangers and watch the creepy people in the grocery stores and different things, but in most of them, they’re just being creepy. They’re not trying to traffic a person, compared to what our family members or someone really close to our family might do,” Wicks added.

But there are things that parents can watch out for to keep their kids safe.

“If they start running away from home, become truant, maybe chronically late all the time for different things. Maybe stop participating in some activities, kinda with drawn. Those are really big red signs to be aware of,” said Wicks.

But another signal: for many victims, even after abuse occurs it can still have lingering effects.

“I would have a triggering effect in my body. And there was fear, and all that stuff that I experienced at that very moment,” said Julie.

Julie adds, from her own experience, the most important thing is to get victims to speak out to those they do trust to stop the cycle of abuse.

“The biggest thing that I want everyone to know is that there is hope. That there are people they can trust. Because the more they tell their story, the less power it will have over them,” said Julie.

There are a number of resources available for those who may be a victim.

If you need help, you can find it here.

