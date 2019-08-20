Keep Your Kids Protected With Bike Safety Day

Taking off the training wheels and ready for your sweet little cherub to head out into the streets?

This class is just what you’ve been waiting for.

Kiwanis Club of Historic Newburgh will host Bike Safety Day for the kids in the greater Newburgh area. Saturday morning, September 7th from 9 am – noon. The fine people at Cycling Solutions will provide instruction; along with the Newburgh Police Department. Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department will also be there. Deaconess Hospital will be providing a free helmet for first 40 participants that complete the training,

The event includes basic traffic safety skills training, bike inspections, and helmet fitting. Participants will meet at the Newburgh Kiwanis Club building on 3rd Street next to the track.

Teens needing service hours, text Ruth at 812-573-9113. Register by emailing Ruth Hahn at ruth_m_Hahn@Hotmail.com.

Be sure to register, and if you’re a teen — this is your chance to get some easy Service Hours!

