Keep Evansville Beautiful is seeking volunteers for its Pruning Event this Saturday.

They will be pruning and dragging branches along the Lloyd Expressway at Weinbach Ave and I-69 Exit.

The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon and volunteers are needed.

Volunteers are advised to bring gloves.

Anyone interested in the event can contact Keep Evansville Beautiful at 812-425-4461.

