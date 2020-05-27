Keeneland Receives Approval for Live Racing Event

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Wednesday approved Keeneland’s request seeking to schedule a live racing event from July 8 to July 12.

An agreement was reached with Ellis Park to utilize the track in Lexington, Kentucky.

Ellis Park is scheduled to begin live racing on July 3.

No other details were discussed at the meeting about the agreement.

This would’ve been the second weekend that the track have live racing.

Ellis is slated to race on Friday, Saturday, Sunday until Sept. 6