KC’s Marina Pointe Responds to COVID-19 Case

KC’s Marina Pointe is responding to the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s public notice that a coronavirus-positive individual was at the bar, last weekend.

In a Facebook post made Friday afternoon, KC’s Marina Pointe says they are open for business after a deep cleaning.

According to the health department, the individual was at the bar for an extended period of time on Saturday, June 20th.

The case was identified on the following Thursday, and a public notice was put out by VCHD on Friday morning.

The VCHD is asking anyone who was at the bar on June 20th to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

