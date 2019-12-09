Kansas Man Wanted for Kidnapping Arrested in Gibson County

A Kansas man wanted for kidnapping was arrested Sunday in Gibson County.

According to Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year old Alan Lopez of Kansas City was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 69 near State Road 64 Sunday afternoon. After running his name through the National Crime Information Center, sheriff deputies determined that Lopez was wanted for kidnapping out of Johnson County, Kansas.

Lopez was placed into custody without incident and taken to Gibson County Jail. Lopez was also arrested for operating a vehicle without a license.

