Teenage Victim Identified in Fatal Evansville Shooting

The juvenile victim of a fatal shooting incident that took place in Evansville on Sunday, July 5, has been identified.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the victim of the fatal shooting on Powell Ave Sunday as 16-year-old Rylan Conway.

On Sunday, Evansville Police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Powell Ave after receiving a shots-fired call. There, officers found Conway inside the bedroom of a home with a gunshot wound to his stomach area.

Conway passed away around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at St. Vincent Hospital Emergency Room after being taken there by ambulance after the shooting incident.

Conway’s autopsy revealed he died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Comments

comments