Juvenile Killed in Weekend Crash

A juvenile was killed over the weekend in Posey County. The victim was identified as 14-year-old Cameron Born of Wadesville, Indiana.

The incident happened Saturday on Blake Road between Spahn and Winery Road. It was reported five people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Deputies say the driver lost control on the curve causing the vehicle to roll an unknown number of times into a field where it came to a rest.

It was reported three of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle, including the deceased passenger.

Three of the passengers were transported to Deaconess Midtown ER. The driver was transported to Deaconess by the father.

44News is told the driver’s name is not being released at this time because the crash is still under investigation.

