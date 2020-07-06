Juvenile Shot and Killed in Evansville; Police Investigate

Evansville Police are investigating after a juvenile male died from a gunshot wound on Sunday.

According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Powell Ave on Sunday around 7:30 pm. The caller told police that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male inside a bedroom at the residence with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died a short time after arriving.

EPD said there were other subjects on the scene when the incident occurred and they are all cooperating with authorities. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

No further details have been released at this time. Stay with 44News on-air and online as we update this story as new information becomes available.

