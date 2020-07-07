Juvenile Injured in Hopkins County ATV Accident

A juvenile was taken to the hospital by helicopter after being involved in an ATV accident in Hopkins County on Monday.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile operating an ATV in White Plains, Kentucky, on Monday around 8:00 p.m. entered the roadway on Mount Carmel Road (Hwy 813) from Claude Young Road in front of a Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly tried to avoid the ATV but was unable to do so, thus striking the ATV. The juvenile was thrown from the ATV.

Due to injuries sustained in the crash, the juvenile had to be flown to the hospital from the scene by a helicopter.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

