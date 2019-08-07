Juvenile Detained After Making Threats Against Pike County School

A juvenile has been detained Wednesday morning after a threat he made on social media against a Pike County school.

Investigators searched the juvenile’s home but found no weapons, manifesto, or plans.

44News is told information concerning the juvenile has been sent to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office to see if they will press charges.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, in the last three to four years, Pike County has dealt with four to six threats against its schools.

